This peaceful and little-visited burial complex a few kilometres west of Bukhara is a good place to escape the tour bus crowds and has partially managed to escape Uzbekistan's dreaded renovation squads. The main mosque and khanaga (pilgrim resthouse) are linked by medressa cells that allow access to the rooftop. A street of tombs to the side leads to the 10th-century mausolea of Sheikh Abu Bakr Fazl and Sheikh Abu Bakr Sayid.

The complex includes a garmoba (washroom complex) and the interesting niche of a sakokhana, where pilgrims once received free refreshments.

Minivans 202 and 247 run here from Markazy (Kholkhoz) Bazaar.