Buyan Khuli Khan Mausoleum

Only hardcore fans of Islamic architecture will want to travel 2km east of the centre to this delicate little mausoleum, the resting place of a Mongol khan, which still has some fine chipped 14th-century mosaic and terracotta. Next door are the twin domes of the larger Saifuddin Bukharzi Mausoleum. With sheep grazing in the foreground and a massive flour factory looming in the background, this spot might as well be a metaphor for Central Asia.

Taxi drivers know this place as ‘Rayon Fatobod Bogi’.