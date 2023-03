The Nadir Divanbegi Medressa was built as a caravanserai, but was converted in 1622 after the khan mistook it for a medressa (the khan was considered infallible). It's notable for its stunning exterior tilework, which depicts a pair of peacocks holding lambs either side of a sun with a human face, in direct contravention of the Islamic prohibition against depicting living creatures. Inside you'll find a dozen craft and carpet stalls.