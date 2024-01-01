Fremont County Pioneer Museum

Wyoming

Wyoming's first history museum has been continually updated and overhauled to share the living history of Lander, Fremont County and the state as a whole. Catch the display of Frederic Remington's engravings of frontier life for Harper's Weekly, before exploring the cabins and historic buildings out back.

  • Sinks Canyon State Park

    Sinks Canyon State Park

    7.19 MILES

    Beautiful Sinks Canyon State Park, 6 miles southwest of Lander on Hwy 131, centers on a curious feature of the Middle Fork of the Popo Agie River, where…

  • Lander Children's Museum

    Lander Children's Museum

    0.7 MILES

    This small community museum has exhibits across the genres of math, science, art, music and reading for kids to get their hands-on. It will appeal more to…

