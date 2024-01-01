Wyoming's first history museum has been continually updated and overhauled to share the living history of Lander, Fremont County and the state as a whole. Catch the display of Frederic Remington's engravings of frontier life for Harper's Weekly, before exploring the cabins and historic buildings out back.
Fremont County Pioneer Museum
Wyoming
7.19 MILES
Beautiful Sinks Canyon State Park, 6 miles southwest of Lander on Hwy 131, centers on a curious feature of the Middle Fork of the Popo Agie River, where…
0.7 MILES
This small community museum has exhibits across the genres of math, science, art, music and reading for kids to get their hands-on. It will appeal more to…
0.7 MILES
7.19 MILES
