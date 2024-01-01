Whitefish Dunes State Park

Door County

Whitefish Dunes is popular with families thanks to its sandy, mile-long beach fringed with tall, grassy sand dunes. Swimming and hiking are the main activities in summer; in winter the action switches to snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. The park nature center (10am to 4pm Monday to Friday) features exhibits on efforts to protect the sand dunes.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Cave Point County Park

    Cave Point County Park

    1.13 MILES

    As you watch waves explode into the caves beneath the shoreline cliffs here, you're likely to agree, nature is pretty amazing. There are great photo…

  • Newport State Park

    Newport State Park

    23.49 MILES

    Newport is one of Door County's quietest parks, tucked away at the peninsula's northern fringe. It has a beautiful beach, 30 miles of hiking trails (about…

  • Door County Maritime Museum

    Door County Maritime Museum

    11.3 MILES

    Located on the waterfront in Sturgeon Bay, this maritime museum explores the region's long shipping and fishing history and makes for an educational rainy…

  • Peninsula State Park

    Peninsula State Park

    14.22 MILES

    This park is Door County's largest, with bluff-side hiking and biking trails and Nicolet Beach for swimming, kayaking and sailing (equipment rentals…

