Whitefish Dunes is popular with families thanks to its sandy, mile-long beach fringed with tall, grassy sand dunes. Swimming and hiking are the main activities in summer; in winter the action switches to snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. The park nature center (10am to 4pm Monday to Friday) features exhibits on efforts to protect the sand dunes.
Whitefish Dunes State Park
Door County
