Door County Maritime Museum

Door County

LoginSave

Located on the waterfront in Sturgeon Bay, this maritime museum explores the region's long shipping and fishing history and makes for an educational rainy-day activity. Children will enjoy a 40-minute guided tour of the 'John Purves,' a restored Great Lakes tugboat from 1919. Book ahead for the tugboat tour as the number of guides is limited.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Cave Point County Park

    Cave Point County Park

    12.39 MILES

    As you watch waves explode into the caves beneath the shoreline cliffs here, you're likely to agree, nature is pretty amazing. There are great photo…

  • Whitefish Dunes State Park

    Whitefish Dunes State Park

    11.3 MILES

    Whitefish Dunes is popular with families thanks to its sandy, mile-long beach fringed with tall, grassy sand dunes. Swimming and hiking are the main…

  • Peninsula State Park

    Peninsula State Park

    21.79 MILES

    This park is Door County's largest, with bluff-side hiking and biking trails and Nicolet Beach for swimming, kayaking and sailing (equipment rentals…

View more attractions

Nearby Door County attractions

1. Whitefish Dunes State Park

11.3 MILES

Whitefish Dunes is popular with families thanks to its sandy, mile-long beach fringed with tall, grassy sand dunes. Swimming and hiking are the main…

2. Cave Point County Park

12.39 MILES

As you watch waves explode into the caves beneath the shoreline cliffs here, you're likely to agree, nature is pretty amazing. There are great photo…

3. Peninsula State Park

21.79 MILES

This park is Door County's largest, with bluff-side hiking and biking trails and Nicolet Beach for swimming, kayaking and sailing (equipment rentals…