Door County Maritime Museum

Located on the waterfront in Sturgeon Bay, this maritime museum explores the region's long shipping and fishing history and makes for an educational rainy-day activity. Children will enjoy a 40-minute guided tour of the 'John Purves,' a restored Great Lakes tugboat from 1919. Book ahead for the tugboat tour as the number of guides is limited.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
12.39 MILES
As you watch waves explode into the caves beneath the shoreline cliffs here, you're likely to agree, nature is pretty amazing. There are great photo…
11.3 MILES
Whitefish Dunes is popular with families thanks to its sandy, mile-long beach fringed with tall, grassy sand dunes. Swimming and hiking are the main…
21.79 MILES
This park is Door County's largest, with bluff-side hiking and biking trails and Nicolet Beach for swimming, kayaking and sailing (equipment rentals…
