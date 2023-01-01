Upper Skagit Bald Eagle Area

The Bald Eagle area is essentially the 10-mile stretch of the Skagit River between Rockport and Marblemount. After salmon spawn, their spent carcasses become meals for the more than 600 eagles that winter here. January is the best time to view the eagles, which are present roughly from November through early March.

Those who want to learn more about these illustrious raptors should visit the Skagit River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center. Guided walks around the eagle sanctuary leave from here, one block south of Hwy 20, at 1:30pm weekends and holidays in December and January. For the ultimate eagle-viewing experience, book a three-hour river trip with Skagit River Eagle Tours.