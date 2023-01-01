Baker Lake & Lake Shannon

Just north of Concrete are two reservoirs formed by a pair of dams on the Baker River. Washington's largest colony of nesting osprey is found at Lake Shannon. Baker Lake is a popular place to launch a boat and go fishing for kokanee salmon or rainbow trout. There are also several hiking trails.

Baker Lake Rd runs along the western side of the lake, passing several campgrounds and the Shadow of the Sentinels, a wheelchair-accessible trail through old-growth Douglas firs. Beyond the end of the road, the relatively flat Baker River Trail makes a good family hike, running 2.6 miles up the jade river past huge old cedars and beaver ponds.

To reach the lakes, turn north off Hwy 20 onto Baker Lake Rd, which is 6 miles west of Concrete.