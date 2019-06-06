The dramatic promontory known as Cape Flattery is the most northwesterly point in the lower 48 states. From the four observation points atop the wild, wind-buffeted cape, cliffs fall 60ft to the raging Pacific and small forested islets jut out of the kelp-strewn blue waters. It's spectacular.

Just offshore is Tatoosh Island, with a lighthouse and a Coast Guard station. The cape is frequented by 250 species of bird and is a good place to watch for whales during migration season. Users of the trail are required to purchase a permit ($10) issued by the Makah Cultural Center (inside the Makah Museum) or at the marina.

From where the road turns left at the end of Neah Bay town, drive 7 miles till you reach a parking lot. From here a 0.5-mile boardwalk leads out to the promontory.