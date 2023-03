Bird-watchers should swing down to this 41,573-acre refuge, where McDowell Lake attracts waterfowl and other birds, especially the white-headed woodpecker. To reach the refuge headquarters, take Hwy 20 for about 8 miles east of Colville, then turn south on Narcisse Creek Rd. The Mill Butte Trail starts from the refuge headquarters, gaining 600ft in 3 miles.

Free camping is available at six designated sites within the refuge from April to December. There's no drinking water available.