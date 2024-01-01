Fort Colville Museum

Northeastern Washington

Colville town's most notable attraction has as its centerpiece Keller House, a large 1910 bungalow with attractive Craftsman details. Dispersed around the house are reconstructed versions of a pioneer blacksmith's shop, a schoolhouse, a trapper's cabin, a sawmill and a fire-lookout tower. The 7-acre park grounds are great for a picnic.

