Colville town's most notable attraction has as its centerpiece Keller House, a large 1910 bungalow with attractive Craftsman details. Dispersed around the house are reconstructed versions of a pioneer blacksmith's shop, a schoolhouse, a trapper's cabin, a sawmill and a fire-lookout tower. The 7-acre park grounds are great for a picnic.
Fort Colville Museum
Northeastern Washington
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Little Pend Oreille National Wildlife Refuge
9.17 MILES
Bird-watchers should swing down to this 41,573-acre refuge, where McDowell Lake attracts waterfowl and other birds, especially the white-headed woodpecker…
Kettle Falls Historical Center
10.68 MILES
Covers the region's history from Native American times to the present.
Nearby Northeastern Washington attractions
1. Little Pend Oreille National Wildlife Refuge
9.17 MILES
Bird-watchers should swing down to this 41,573-acre refuge, where McDowell Lake attracts waterfowl and other birds, especially the white-headed woodpecker…
2. Kettle Falls Historical Center
10.68 MILES
Covers the region's history from Native American times to the present.