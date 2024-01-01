Housed in an ultra-modern building, this museum has galleries hosting a rotating program of exhibitions by regional artists.
Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art
Virginia
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
16.94 MILES
A glorious setting for an eclectic collection of artifacts from ancient Egypt to the present day, including works by Henri Matisse, Albert Bierstadt,…
Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center
1.9 MILES
If you want to see an aquarium done right, come here. In various habitats, you can see a great array of aquatic life, including sea turtles, river otters…
Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge
16.12 MILES
This 9250-acre wildlife and migratory-bird marshland habitat is most stunning during the December migration season. The refuge's visitor center is open…
17.05 MILES
This massive, interactive, maritime-themed museum has exhibits on undersea exploration, aquatic life of the Chesapeake Bay and US Naval lore. The museum's…
19.45 MILES
The world's largest navy base, and one of the busiest airfields in the country. Hampton-based company Tidewater Touring works with the base to offer 45…
5.86 MILES
Shake off the Virginia Beach flash at this lower key 2888-acre woodland, which has 20 miles of hiking trails and 1.5 miles of beach, plus opportunities…
Nearby Virginia attractions
1. Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center
1.9 MILES
If you want to see an aquarium done right, come here. In various habitats, you can see a great array of aquatic life, including sea turtles, river otters…
5.86 MILES
Shake off the Virginia Beach flash at this lower key 2888-acre woodland, which has 20 miles of hiking trails and 1.5 miles of beach, plus opportunities…
3. Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge
16.12 MILES
This 9250-acre wildlife and migratory-bird marshland habitat is most stunning during the December migration season. The refuge's visitor center is open…
16.94 MILES
A glorious setting for an eclectic collection of artifacts from ancient Egypt to the present day, including works by Henri Matisse, Albert Bierstadt,…
17.05 MILES
This massive, interactive, maritime-themed museum has exhibits on undersea exploration, aquatic life of the Chesapeake Bay and US Naval lore. The museum's…
19.45 MILES
The world's largest navy base, and one of the busiest airfields in the country. Hampton-based company Tidewater Touring works with the base to offer 45…