Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center

If you want to see an aquarium done right, come here. In various habitats, you can see a great array of aquatic life, including sea turtles, river otters and Komodo dragons.

If you and the kids have extra energy to burn after viewing the aquarium, you can watch a 3-D nature documentary on the largest cinema screen in the state ($8), set off on a 'Whales and Wildlife' boat trip (adult/child three to 11 years $30/25) or try out the ropes course and zipline in the Adventure Park (adult/child seven to 11 years $56/47), tucked in the woods between aquarium buildings.