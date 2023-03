The Wild Bunch’s only heist in Utah took place in April 1897, when the gang (which included Butch Cassidy) stole more than $8000 from Pleasant Valley Coal Company in Castle Gate, 4 miles north of Helper on Hwy 191. The little Western Mining & Railroad Museum, 7 miles north of Price, has exhibits on the outlaws, including photos, in the basement. For more, check out The Outlaw Trail, by Charles Kelly.