Jurassic National Monument

Thirty miles south of Price you can visit an actual dinosaur dig site producing over 12,000 bones. A dozen species of dinosaur were buried here 150 million years ago, but the large concentration of meat-eating allosaurs has helped scientists around the world draw new conclusions. Excavations are intermittent but ongoing; check out the visitor center’s exhibits. Take Rte 10 south to the Elmo/Cleveland turnoff and follow signs on the dirt road. Call before visiting, as hours are subject to change.