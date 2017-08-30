Welcome to Little Rock

Little Rock lives up to its name; this charming state capital feels pretty petite. But this is also the center of urban life in Arkansas, and the angle of the urban experience this city embraces is quite cool: amid the leafy residential neighborhoods are friendly bars, fresh restaurants, plenty of bike trails and a tolerant vibe. Small this town may be, but it's wonderfully situated on the Arkansas River, and as befits this state of natural wonders, you always feel as if you're within arm's reach of lush, wooded river valleys.