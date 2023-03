Take in a football game at the hallowed grounds of Sanford Stadium, walk around the 160-year-old cast-iron arch (depending on who you are – only UGA grads are supposed to walk through the landmark!), or just take in the hip and fun atmosphere around campus and downtown. Whatever you do, it is the 37,000-student University of Georgia, founded in 1781, that keeps Athens' heart beating.

The address and phone connect you to the UGA visitor center.