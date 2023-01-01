Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site

This state historic site preserves and recreates parts of the original settlement that numbered 200 people in 1835. Make sure to watch the visitor center video before you take a tour of Independence Hall (where the Texas constitution was read) and the town-site grounds. There are several extra-cost sites here.

Park highlights include the Star of the Republic Museum which tells a glossy story of early Texas through artifacts and exhibits. Barrington Living History Farm was originally the home of the last president of the Republic of Texas. Today costumed docents, and real sheep and cows, recreate farm life in the 1850s. Demonstrations include how to cure a freshly slaughtered pig.