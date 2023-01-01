Over 102,000 fans pack behemoth Kyle Field for Aggie games. It's one of largest football stadiums in this football-crazed state – one notorious for successfully intimidating visiting teams (even if the Aggies actually haven't finished the season ranked number one since 1939). Although games are permanently sold out, check ticket reselling websites and you'll find tickets for sale – if you're willing to pay the price (especially as the team has been on extended stretch of mediocrity).