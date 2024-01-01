Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum

Dallas & the Panhandle Plains

It's an NRA member's fantasy come true! Ponder hundreds of guns while you explore the history of the famous Rangers, from their early-19th-century origins through their days fighting cattle rustlers, Indians and Mexicans, to their present-day role as Texas' most elite state-police unit.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Waco Mammoth National Monument

    Waco Mammoth National Monument

    4.99 MILES

    In 1978 two Waco arrowhead hunters found a bone in a ravine. It turned out to belong to a Columbian mammoth that had perished there about 68,000 years ago…

  • The historic Dr. Pepper Museum in Waco, Texas.

    Dr Pepper Museum

    0.63 MILES

    The Dr Pepper soft drink was invented by Waco pharmacist Charles C Alderton in 1885. This museum celebrates his creation and is housed in a stately brick…

  • Cameron Park Zoo

    Cameron Park Zoo

    1.85 MILES

    At the eastern end of the park, the Cameron Park Zoo features 52 acres of natural habitat. A Texas section with about 30 native species balances an…

  • Alico Building

    Alico Building

    0.77 MILES

    No, that's not the set of a post apocalyptic sci-fi film: that's Waco's skyline. The view of Waco from I-35 has long puzzled many freeway passersby…

  • Armstrong Browning Library

    Armstrong Browning Library

    0.87 MILES

    On the Baylor campus, this peaceful refuge of a museum houses a beautiful collection of stained glass, as well as the world's largest collection of…

  • Site of the Branch Davidian Compound

    Site of the Branch Davidian Compound

    8.2 MILES

    The rural site where 76 people died when a standoff between law enforcement and members of the Branch Davidian Church ended violently in 1993.

  • Texas Sports Hall of Fame

    Texas Sports Hall of Fame

    0.21 MILES

    All manner of Texas sports legends, including golfer Byron Nelson, boxer and pitchman George Foreman and pitcher Nolan Ryan, are saluted here.

