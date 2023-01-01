The Dr Pepper soft drink was invented by Waco pharmacist Charles C Alderton in 1885. This museum celebrates his creation and is housed in a stately brick building that was one of the company's first facilities. There is a small, old-style soda fountain (admission fee not required) where you can get sodas and other treats.

The collection is vast and offers a fascinating look at one of the few companies (including Coca-Cola!) to survive from the days when pharmacists created hundreds of soft drinks nationwide. Note that the attached 'Free Enterprise Institute' is an advocacy area for conservative dogma about the perceived evils of government regulation.