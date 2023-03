Camp Ford was the largest prisoner of war (POW) camp run by the Confederacy west of the Mississippi. Opened in 1863, it held over 5000 Union prisoners; conditions were often appalling. Outside the camp, mob-rule often prevailed. Freed African Americans were often slaughtered and burned at the stake for having 'Yankee sympathies.' The site today has interpretive trails, a reconstructed POW cabin and a small museum.