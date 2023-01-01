Rangerette Showcase & Museum

Oil is not the only kind of drilling Kilgore is famous for; the town also claims bragging rights as home to the world's oldest women's precision drill teams, the Kilgore Rangerettes. These ladies – in their nifty red shirts, blue skirts and white hats and boots – perform at high-profile events. Don't skip the video at the museum, as it's your chance to see the Rockette-like, high-kicking action. Every April the Rangerettes showcase their dance talents at a variety showcase, called the Revels.