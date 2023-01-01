Bob Wills Museum

The life of musician Bob Wills – originator of Western Swing, and author of the iconic ‘Faded Love’ – is recalled in Turkey’s tiny city hall. Wills’ fame peaked in the 1940s, when he wrote and recorded such hits as 'San Antonio Rose' with the Texas Playboys. Artifacts include his fiddles, scrapbooks, photos and posters from his many Western B-movie appearances.

The halls outside hold haunting class photos from the adjoining high school, which closed in 1972. They tell stories of a time when the future of Turkey looked very different.