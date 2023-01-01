Caprock Canyons State Park & Trailway

Natural beauty aside, the trail system is what makes Caprock Canyons one of Texas’ best state parks: 90 miles of outstanding and diverse hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding, including 26 miles in the park proper and another 64 miles on the Trailways System, a rails-to-trails project. Many visitors are just content to drop a line in the serene waters of little Lake Theo.

The park is home to a donated bison herd from the JA Ranch – the very herd started by pioneer rancher Charles Goodnight in 1876.