Few can resist the come-on of Miss Hattie’s Bordello Museum, which operated as a downtown house of pleasure from 1896 until the Texas Rangers shut it down in 1946. Rooms re-create the plush velvet look considered essential back in the day, but the best feature is the stories of the women and their clients. Tours last 35 minutes, and can’t be reserved; simply meet at Legend Jewelers, next door.