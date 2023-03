Concho Avenue, at the heart of downtown, is a fascinating neighborhood to explore – pick up a historic walking-tour brochure at the visitor center. The most interesting section, known as Historic Block One, lies between Chadbourne and Oakes Sts. Be sure to wander into the 14-story Cactus Hotel, to admire its faded splendor. Opened in 1929 as the 4th-ever Hilton hotel, it no longer takes overnight guests.