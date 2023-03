El Camino Real, the royal road connecting missions between Mexico City and current-day Louisiana, ran right through Nacogdoches. At Mission Tejas State Park, 32 miles east of Nacogdoches, you can see a replica of the 17th-century Mission San Francisco de los Tejas, tour the 1820s Rice Family Log Home and hike in the footsteps of Davy Crockett on a part of the road itself. The pleasant, 660-acre park also has shady, reservable campsites ($10 to $15).