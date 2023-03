Remnants of Texas’ Native American past are few and far between. So the 1200-year-old ceremonial mounds at Caddoan Mounds State Historic Site, just 25 miles east of Nacogdoches, are a fascinating introduction. The visitors center does a good job explaining how people lived here when the dramatic mounds were constructed. Interesting interpretive trails cover the area’s history. It’s a nice picnic spot, too.