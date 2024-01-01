Aims to dispel evolutionary theories as displayed at all the local dinosaur sites and promote the many unique theories of its founder. There's a replica Noah's Ark.
Creation Evidence Museum
Dallas & the Panhandle Plains
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.42 MILES
See actual tracks left by a Tyrannosaurus rex in a riverbed in this sylvan park. There are also 20 miles of trails.
21.64 MILES
Their story – and they're sticking to it – is that Billy the Kid survived his widely reported death at age 21 in New Mexico and instead lived to a ripe…
0.7 MILES
Has huge statues of dinosaurs set on 22 acres. In comparison to the animated dinosaurs in films such as Jurassic Park, those here seem all the more, well,…
3.54 MILES
Drive a nearly 10-mile course through an open-air zoo that's home to over 60 animal species, including cheetahs, rhinoceroses and giraffes.
Nearby Dallas & the Panhandle Plains attractions
