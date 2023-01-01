East Texas has four large national forests, the largest being Sam Houston National Forest, covering 255 sq miles just miles north of Houston between I-45 and I-59. Recreational facilities include lakes, camping, mountain-biking and hiking trails. The 128-mile Lone Star Hiking Trail (http://lonestartrail.org) is the longest wilderness footpath in Texas. The website has an essential trail guide that lists water sources and track sections that are closed due to washouts and other problems.

Exercise caution during deer-hunting season (November to early January; call the ranger’s office for exact dates).