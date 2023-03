Approaching 90 years of age, the Henry is Seattle's modern-art masterpiece. Set in a sophisticated space on the University of Washington campus, it revolves around a remarkable permanent exhibit created in 2003 by light-manipulating sculptor James Turrell. Backing it up is a full revolving program of high-quality temporary and touring collections. Expos here are modern, provocative and occasionally head-scratching.

There are also regular artist talks, discussion groups and workshops.