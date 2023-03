Golden Gardens Park, established in 1904 by Harry W Treat, is a lovely 95-acre beach park with sandy beaches north of Shilshole Bay Marina. There are picnic facilities, restrooms, basketball hoops, volleyball nets, gangs of Canadian geese, lots of parking and plenty of space to get away from all the activity. The Burke-Gilman Trail effectively ends here.

Rising above Golden Gardens is Sunset Hill Park, a prime perch for dramatic sunsets and long views.