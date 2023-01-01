Ramp up your art collection at Incline, a sloping gallery at the rear of an ex-mortuary where bodies were once transported for embalming. Today this is where SF's emerging talents begin upward career trajectories, with shows hung along the sloping, skylit stairwell on themes ranging from displacement to mythological birds. Wall installations add discoveries around every corner, while prices remain surprisingly down to earth. Don't miss interactive art in the project room.
Incline Gallery
The Mission, Dogpatch & Potrero Hill
