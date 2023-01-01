Presidio Officers' Club

The Presidio's oldest building dates to the late 1700s, and was fully renovated in 2014, revealing gorgeous Spanish-Moorish adobe architecture. The free Heritage Gallery shows the history of the Presidio, from Native American days to the present, along with temporary exhibitions (in 2019, this was an exploration of the Presidio's role in the unjust incarceration of 120,000 Japanese Americans during WWII).

Moraga Hall – the former officers'-club lounge – is a lovely spot to sit fireside and also has free wi-fi. On select evenings the club hosts a dynamic lineup of events and lectures; check the event calendar or website.