For a primer on Wyoming's wildlife, this Casper College museum is excellent. There are stuffed animals at every turn, mostly from Wyoming, but also from around the world. While we prefer to see them alive and in the wild, the truth is that some of these species are devilishly hard to see elsewhere.

Casper is in east-central Wyoming, 178 miles northwest of Cheyenne by road, 145 miles east of Lander, or 148 miles north of Laramie.