Ouray County Museum

Southwest Colorado

Little Ouray, ‘the Switzerland of America,’ is very picturesque and littered with old houses and buildings. The visitors center and museum issue a free leaflet with details of an excellent walking tour that takes in two dozen buildings and houses constructed between 1880 and 1904. The collection is mostly of interest to those fascinated by local history.

  • Slumgullion Slide

    Slumgullion Slide

    22.25 MILES

    In AD 1270 a catastrophic earth flow moved almost 5 miles down the mountainside and dammed the Gunnison River to form Lake San Cristobal, Colorado’s…

  • Ridgway Railroad Museum

    Ridgway Railroad Museum

    9.88 MILES

    Ridgway was the birthplace of the Rio Grande Southern Railroad, a narrow-gauge rail line that connected to Durango with the ‘Galloping Goose,’ a kind of…

  • Box Canyon Falls

    Box Canyon Falls

    0.63 MILES

    This is a popular short walk from town, or you can drive to the signposted parking lot off Box Canyon Rd. The waterfall is 285ft high and issues thousands…

  • Telluride Historical Museum

    Telluride Historical Museum

    9.62 MILES

    This Smithsonian-affiliated museum features the geologic history of the region as well as background on local mining history and native cultures. While…

  • Mining Heritage Center

    Mining Heritage Center

    14.34 MILES

    This specialist museum is dedicated to Silverton’s mining history. Old mining equipment is displayed and there’s a re-created machine shop and blacksmith…

  • Mayflower Gold Mill

    Mayflower Gold Mill

    13.58 MILES

    This mill was once a major employer in Silverton. Stop in to see how miners extracted gold and minerals from the ore. The Aerial Tram House is a highlight…

  • Silverton Museum

    Silverton Museum

    14.34 MILES

    Installed in the original 1902 San Juan County Jail, the Silverton Museum has an interesting collection of local artifacts and ephemera.

