Silverton Museum

Southwest Colorado

LoginSave

Installed in the original 1902 San Juan County Jail, the Silverton Museum has an interesting collection of local artifacts and ephemera.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Slumgullion Slide

    Slumgullion Slide

    24.73 MILES

    In AD 1270 a catastrophic earth flow moved almost 5 miles down the mountainside and dammed the Gunnison River to form Lake San Cristobal, Colorado’s…

  • Ridgway Railroad Museum

    Ridgway Railroad Museum

    23.68 MILES

    Ridgway was the birthplace of the Rio Grande Southern Railroad, a narrow-gauge rail line that connected to Durango with the ‘Galloping Goose,’ a kind of…

  • North Clear Creek Falls

    North Clear Creek Falls

    28.08 MILES

    Twenty-five miles west of Creede and only 0.5 miles from signs on Hwy 149, these impressive falls are visible from an overlook on the fenced edge of a…

  • Box Canyon Falls

    Box Canyon Falls

    13.98 MILES

    This is a popular short walk from town, or you can drive to the signposted parking lot off Box Canyon Rd. The waterfall is 285ft high and issues thousands…

  • Telluride Historical Museum

    Telluride Historical Museum

    11.84 MILES

    This Smithsonian-affiliated museum features the geologic history of the region as well as background on local mining history and native cultures. While…

  • Mining Heritage Center

    Mining Heritage Center

    0.01 MILES

    This specialist museum is dedicated to Silverton’s mining history. Old mining equipment is displayed and there’s a re-created machine shop and blacksmith…

  • Ouray County Museum

    Ouray County Museum

    14.34 MILES

    Little Ouray, ‘the Switzerland of America,’ is very picturesque and littered with old houses and buildings. The visitors center and museum issue a free…

  • Mayflower Gold Mill

    Mayflower Gold Mill

    2.08 MILES

    This mill was once a major employer in Silverton. Stop in to see how miners extracted gold and minerals from the ore. The Aerial Tram House is a highlight…

View more attractions

Nearby Southwest Colorado attractions

1. Mining Heritage Center

0.01 MILES

This specialist museum is dedicated to Silverton’s mining history. Old mining equipment is displayed and there’s a re-created machine shop and blacksmith…

2. Mayflower Gold Mill

2.08 MILES

This mill was once a major employer in Silverton. Stop in to see how miners extracted gold and minerals from the ore. The Aerial Tram House is a highlight…

3. Telluride Historical Museum

11.84 MILES

This Smithsonian-affiliated museum features the geologic history of the region as well as background on local mining history and native cultures. While…

4. Box Canyon Falls

13.98 MILES

This is a popular short walk from town, or you can drive to the signposted parking lot off Box Canyon Rd. The waterfall is 285ft high and issues thousands…

5. Ouray County Museum

14.34 MILES

Little Ouray, ‘the Switzerland of America,’ is very picturesque and littered with old houses and buildings. The visitors center and museum issue a free…

6. Ridgway Railroad Museum

23.68 MILES

Ridgway was the birthplace of the Rio Grande Southern Railroad, a narrow-gauge rail line that connected to Durango with the ‘Galloping Goose,’ a kind of…

7. Slumgullion Slide

24.73 MILES

In AD 1270 a catastrophic earth flow moved almost 5 miles down the mountainside and dammed the Gunnison River to form Lake San Cristobal, Colorado’s…

8. North Clear Creek Falls

28.08 MILES

Twenty-five miles west of Creede and only 0.5 miles from signs on Hwy 149, these impressive falls are visible from an overlook on the fenced edge of a…