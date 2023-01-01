First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park

This little-visited state park has as its centerpiece what may be the largest bison cliff jump – where Native American hunters drove herds of bison over a cliff – in the US. The mile-long sandstone cliff overlooks the plains, Missouri River valley and Rockies, and down below lie nearly 18ft of compacted bison remains. The visitor center at the park entrance is outstanding. From here, it's a 2½-mile walk to the overlook site. There's no overnight camping allowed.

The park is a 50-minute drive from Great Falls. To get here, drive 15.5 miles southwest of Great Falls along the I-15, then follow the signs north from Ulm for a further 18.7 miles.