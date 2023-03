The visitor center on this active base for the heroic men and women who parachute into forests to combat raging wildfires has thought-provoking displays about an increasingly hazardous job. The real treat is touring the facility where the crew lives, trains and sews their own parachutes; tours last 45 minutes to an hour. For more on the perilous possibilities of the job, pick up a copy of Norman MacLean's Young Men and Fire (1992).