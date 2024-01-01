Cowgirls of the West

Wyoming

LoginSave

An important reminder that women were as much pioneers of the west as were men, this volunteer-run space has a small theaterette and some fascinating displays.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Frontier Days Old West Museum

    Frontier Days Old West Museum

    1.92 MILES

    For a deep dive into Cheyenne's pioneer past and rodeo present, visit this museum year-round on the Frontier Days rodeo grounds. It is chock-full of rodeo…

  • Big Boy Steam Engine

    Big Boy Steam Engine

    0.87 MILES

    Inside pretty Holliday Park you'll find the world's largest steam engine – old number 4004, now retired. The locomotive made its name pulling 3600-ton…

  • Wyoming State Museum

    Wyoming State Museum

    0.43 MILES

    This bite-sized museum serves up a good preview of Wyoming and will help you get your bearings. It takes a generalist approach to the state, ranging…

  • Cheyenne Botanic Gardens

    Cheyenne Botanic Gardens

    1.88 MILES

    North of the town center, these botanic gardens are a lovely escape from urban Cheyenne, with manicured gardens, a stately plant-filled conservatory, a…

View more attractions

Nearby Wyoming attractions

1. Wyoming State Museum

0.43 MILES

This bite-sized museum serves up a good preview of Wyoming and will help you get your bearings. It takes a generalist approach to the state, ranging…

2. Big Boy Steam Engine

0.87 MILES

Inside pretty Holliday Park you'll find the world's largest steam engine – old number 4004, now retired. The locomotive made its name pulling 3600-ton…

3. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens

1.88 MILES

North of the town center, these botanic gardens are a lovely escape from urban Cheyenne, with manicured gardens, a stately plant-filled conservatory, a…

4. Frontier Days Old West Museum

1.92 MILES

For a deep dive into Cheyenne's pioneer past and rodeo present, visit this museum year-round on the Frontier Days rodeo grounds. It is chock-full of rodeo…