Flight 93 National Memorial

Western Pennsylvania

Here you can pay your respects to the passengers and crew who struggled to retake control of their plane from hijackers on September 11, 2001, at the crash site, in a rural Somerset Country field, only 18 minutes (flying time) from the terrorists' intended target, Washington, DC. It's a solemn place: the names of the dead are carved on a marble wall aligned in the direction of the flight path leading to a fence, beyond which is their final resting place.

By the time you read this, construction should be completed on a 'Tower of Voices,' a 93ft-tall musical instrument that consists of 40 wind chimes representing the flight's passengers and crew.

