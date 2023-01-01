Cumberland Visitor Center & Museum

The national historic park visitor center stocks numerous brochures about the C&O Canal towpath and related attractions. A mock Paw Paw Tunnel connects the visitor center with the C&O Canal Museum, which chronicles the importance of river trade in eastern seaboard history. You'll also find a replica canal boat, boat-building tools and other related items on display.

The visitor center shares brochure space with Allegheny Tourism, so you can pick up self-guided walking-tour maps of Cumberland's historic downtown as well as pamphlets about regional attractions.