Entombed in a glass case in front of an altar, the preserved body of the first Catholic saint in the US resides at St Peter's. Neumann (1811–1856) was canonized in 1977, and there's also a small museum about him that you can visit from 1:45pm to 4:15pm Tuesday to Saturday.

The Bohemian-born priest served as a Catholic bishop, founded the nation's first archdiocesan school system and established an order of nuns.