North of Gray's Harbor is one of the most undisturbed slices of coastal wilderness in the US. Here tiny Native American towns list populations in the hundreds rather than the thousands and, bar a 15-mile stretch of US 101, there are few roads. Outside of small Native American reservations around Oil City, La Push and Ozette, 53 miles of coast is protected as a part of the Olympic National Park that was added in 1953.
Exempt from strict wilderness regulations, the area outside the park is largely given over to the lumber industry.
Hop in the luxury vehicle and head out to Olympic National Park on this full-day, small-group tour from Seattle. Olympic National Park, located on the Olympic Peninsula, is a microcosm of Northwest ecosystems, where you will find remote beaches fringing the country's oldest forests and one of the state's most dramatic mountain ranges. The options for adventures are endless, as the Olympic Peninsula harbors some of the greatest true wilderness left in the contiguous United States, including a lush temperate rainforest. Sixteen species of plants and animals evolved here and nowhere else. Your tour begins with a downtown Seattle hotel pickup and a delicious light breakfast including pastries and hot beverages. The drive to Olympic National Park will have plenty of photo stops and you will see a waterfall or two, as well as stop to take a few short interpretive nature walks. Your naturalist guide may lead you on the Marymere Falls trail, which is lined with Old Growth Douglas Fir trees and culminates in a beautiful waterfall. You may also gaze upon the majestic Lake Crescent, a sparkling glacial lake surrounded by mountains. Weather permitting, you may drive up to Hurricane Ridge, a mountain citadel that puts you at the edge of the park's exceptionally jagged peaks. Olympic marmots and black-tailed deer often show up, and black bears are fairly common. From the meadows at the summit, take in a superb 360-degree view that embraces the surrounding mountains, the strait and the San Juan Islands. During the winter when snow is on the ground, typically mid-October through mid-March, you will strap on snowshoes for this guided nature trek.At midday, dine on a gourmet picnic of fresh local ingredients and local wines. Select snacks and drinks will be provided throughout the tour. For menu information, please refer to the Itinerary section.
After morning hotel pickup by coach, your 4-hour tour of Vancouver begins with key downtown landmarks. Snap a postcard-worthy pic of the five white sails of Canada Place flared toward the sky, while learning about the convention center’s construction for Expo ’86.Catch glimpses of Vancouver’s rich diversity as you cruise down Robson Street, chock-full of shops from high-end retailers to indie boutiques, fine dining to hole-in-the-wall eateries, sports bars to cafes. Pass the Olympic Cauldron on your way to Stanley Park, 1,000 acres (400 hectares) of natural oasis. Inside the park, admire nine totem poles at Brockton Point, fabulous examples of First Nation art, and one of the top attractions in British Columbia. Drive through beautiful landscapes evolving from shoreline to rainforest as you head up to Prospect Point, the park’s highest vantage point for views of the Cascade Mountains and the gorgeous green-tinged Lions Gate Bridge.After the park, head to another local favorite, Granville Island’s Public Market. Wind through the endless rows of colorful stalls of baked goods, produce, seafood, art and music for an hour, and buy lunch if you want.Then pass by the 19th-century buildings of Gastown, Vancouver’s historic cobblestoned district, and check out the lively district of Chinatown that is now home to North America’s third-largest Chinese population.Cap off your introduction to the city with a glass-elevator ride at Vancouver Lookout. It takes 40 seconds to shoot up 554 feet (169 meters) for a walk around the observation deck that looks out over the city, ocean, majestic North Shore Mountains and Olympic Peninsula. Your tour concludes with drop-off at your hotel.
You and your driver guide will depart Seattle in the morning for a full 12-plus hour day. It is a 3.5 hour drive to the first stop in the Quinault Rain Forest, but once you are there, it's fun time. Walk the first trail, then go see the world's largest Spruce tree. There are many of the nation's largest trees in this forest. Next, a waterfall viewing and photo stop, then lunch. After lunch, you'll visit the Pacific Ocean with driftwood and sandy beaches, then make your way to the 2nd trail head. This trail is lush and meanders along a wooded stream, with moss galore. On the road there and back you'll stop in Aberdeen for a rest break. Kurt Cobain of Nirvana was born here and the sign entering the city says 'Come as you are'.