McKenzie Pass Area

From the lava fields of 5325ft McKenzie Pass, you'll find stunning views of the Cascade Range and one of the youngest and largest lava flows in continental USA. Intriguing hikes are scattered through the area.

A $5 day-use pass (available at ranger stations) is required for the following activities.

The Upper & Lower Proxy Falls tumble over glacier-carved walls to disappear into lava flows. A 1.2-mile loop trail begins directly east of Mile 64, about 12 miles east of McKenzie Bridge.

The Pacific Crest Trail crosses McKenzie Pass a half-mile west of the Dee Wright Observatory. It's 2.5 miles across barren lava flows to a spectacular viewpoint atop Little Belknap Crater. Bring water and sun protection.

The Obsidian Trail is a very popular access point into the Three Sisters Wilderness, but requires a $6 limited-entry permit (available through www.recreation.gov). The full loop to Obsidian Cliffs and back is 13 miles, but for a shorter hike go just 2.5 forested miles to a 50ft-high lava flow with exhilarating views of the Three Sisters.