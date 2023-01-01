About 6 miles north of Medford on the Rogue River, this state park is popular for swimming and picnicking. About a mile beyond is Table Rocks, impressive 800ft mesas that speak of the area's volcanic past and are home to unique plant and animal species. Flowery spring is the best time for hiking to the flat tops, which were revered Native American sites.

From downtown, follow Riverside Ave north and turn right on Table Rock Rd.

After TouVelle State Park, fork either left to reach the trailhead to Lower Table Rock (3.5-mile round-trip hike) or right for Upper Table Rock (2.5-mile round-trip hike). The Bureau of Land Management has information and offers guided springtime hikes.