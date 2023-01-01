Lithia Park

Adjacent to Ashland's three splendid theaters lies what is arguably the loveliest city park in Oregon, the 93 acres of which wind along Ashland Creek above the center of town. Unusually, the park is in the National Register of Historic Places. It is embellished with fountains, flowers, gazebos and an ice-skating rink (winter only), plus a playground and woodsy trails.

Guided tours leave from a sign at the park's entrance at 10am Sunday, Wednesday and Friday May through September, plus weekends in July and August.