Thomas Condon Paleontology Center

This excellent paleontology center is 2 miles north of Hwy 26 at Sheep Rock Unit. The well-presented displays include a three-toed horse and petrified dung-beetle balls, along with many other fossils, geologic-history exhibits, and vivid murals illustrating plant and animal life during various periods. There's a lab with a large window where you can watch researchers cleaning up discoveries, and an 18-minute film summarizing the area's paleo-history.