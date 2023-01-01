Imnaha River Valley

Just west of Hells Canyon, the Imnaha River digs a parallel canyon that offers pastoral scenery in addition to astounding cliff faces.

The gravel Imnaha River Rd follows this narrow valley between Imnaha and the junction of USFS Rd 39 for about 40 miles.

The northern end is very dramatic, as the river cuts more and more deeply through stair-stepped lava formations. The southern end is bucolic, with meadows and old farmhouses flanking the river.

North of Imnaha, a gravel-dirt road continues for 20 miles to Cow Creek Bridge, where the Imnaha River Trail begins (about 4 miles one way). Two miles beyond the bridge is the start of the Nee-Me-Poo Trail (which traces the path of Chief Joseph and the Nez Percé); it climbs 3.7 miles to a viewpoint over the Snake River.